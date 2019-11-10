LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Southern Nevada Health District reported its first deadly case of the flu for the season.
According to the department's Influenza report, the person over the age of 65 died between Oct. 27 and Nov. 2, 2019. The death is included in 64 hospitalizations from the flu or flu-related illnesses that week.
The health district says that Influenza B was the dominant type circulating this season.
The hospitalizations broke down by the following ages:
|AGE GROUP
|DEATHS
|HOSPITALIZED
|0-4
|6
|5-17
|17
|18-24
|4
|25-49
|16
|50-64
|6
|65+
|1
|15
|TOTAL CASES
|1
|64
The Southern Nevada Health District encourages everyone 6 months and older to get the flu vaccine.
