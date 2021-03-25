LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is monitoring the latest flu cases in Clark County.
According to the health district, 34 people have been hospitalized and five flu-related deaths have been reported as of March 13.
Despite the hospitalizations and deaths, emergency room and urgent care visits remain low in Clark County.
SNHD encourages the public to get the flu vaccine, which is recommended for anyone six months or older.
