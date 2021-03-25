Flu vaccine

When it comes to vaccinating yourself -- or your kids -- against the flu, there are two options in the United States: a traditional shot or a nasal spray. Yet among children, the nasal spray appeared to have reduced effectiveness against the flu, compared with the shot, in past flu seasons, according to a study published in the journal Pediatrics on Monday.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District is monitoring the latest flu cases in Clark County. 

According to the health district, 34 people have been hospitalized and five flu-related deaths have been reported as of March 13.

Despite the hospitalizations and deaths, emergency room and urgent care visits remain low in Clark County. 

SNHD encourages the public to get the flu vaccine, which is recommended for anyone six months or older. 

