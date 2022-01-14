LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Health District on Friday reported two influenza deaths in Clark County this season.
One death was a person between the ages of 25 and 49 and the other was a person older than 65. The district reported 26 people had been hospitalized so far, ranging nearly all age groups.
Influenza A was the dominant strain circulating, SNHD said. "Nationwide, seasonal influenza activity in the United States declined slightly but remains elevated."
"ILI," or influenza-like illness activity was minimal in Nevada, they said.
For information about flu shots, click here.
WEEKLY REPORT
Influenza Weekly 01 by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
