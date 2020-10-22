LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Southern Nevada Home Builders Association is launching a new virtual training program to fill construction jobs.
It is called SNHBALearn and it uses video demonstrations to teach students and those looking for a second career about construction.
SNHBA is working with several CCSD schools to get students excited about a careers in construction.
“There are over one hundred videos in there right now. Everything from ‘how do I read this tape measure’ to ‘basic framing,” said Michael Smith of Teach Construction.
According to SNHBA, there are currently 100,000 open construction job listings in Nevada.
Logan Reynolds, General Manager of Hirschi Masonry, said the lack of willing construction job applicants may have something to do with stigma.
“I think maybe construction lost it’s sexy flavor that it once had. I think a lot of parents aren’t telling their kids that construction is a viable option.”
Currently, Hirschi Masonry is hiring skilled laborers, estimators, project managers, super intendants, masons.
“There is still a big demand in this valley for homes and for buildings. The population growth is still greater than what we’re keeping up with in construction.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.