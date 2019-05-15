LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas fire officials said 10 people were displaced after several smoldering wires caused a haze inside a central valley home early Wednesday morning.
According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of North Mallard Street, near North Jones Boulevard and West Washington Avenue, about 5:52 a.m.
When they arrived on scene, firefighters saw a light haze coming from a one-story house, fire officials said. All of the homes occupants had been evacuated and fire crews found the smoke was coming from the attic.
Smoldering electrical that were charring wood were determined to be the cause of the haze, LVFR said. Firefighters had to tear down the ceiling to get to the wiring. The fire was put out by 6:15 a.m. No injuries were reported.
The Red Cross of Southern Nevada was called to assist 10 adults who were displaced by the fire. Damage estimate costs were not immediately available.
Fire officials said the house would be turned back over the owner at some point on Wednesday.
