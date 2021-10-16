LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Some residents may notice smoke in the southwest valley as firefighters conduct a training exercise on Saturday.
Starting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 16, Clark County firefighters were purposely burning a house at Valley View and Frias Avenue, near Cactus Avenue, for a training exercise.
"There will be multiple fires set and filmed in a detached garage and main garage. The house and garage will be burned to the ground at the conclusion of filming," said a statement from Deputy Fire Chief Jen Wyatt.
The fire department had acquired the house for that purpose, CCFD authorities said. Training is scheduled to conclude at 5 p.m.
Smoke could be in the sky from surrounding areas.
