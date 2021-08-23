LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability has issued a smoke advisory for Tuesday, Aug. 24.
Smoke from California wildfires is expected to drift into the region and may lead to elevated concentrations of particulate matter in the air, according to the Department of Environment and Sustainability (DES).
Here we go again. We are issuing a #VegasAirQuality smoke advisory for tomorrow due to CA wildfire smoke drifting into the region. For more: https://t.co/29N65FcvbK. pic.twitter.com/fGpZSHHNWX— Environment & Sustainability (@SustainClarkCty) August 24, 2021
DES Division of Air Quality officials say smoke is made of small particles and other pollutants that can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. Residents should consult their physicians if they have a medical condition that can be exacerbated by poor air quality conditions, the DES said.
The DES advised children, elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors until the advisory clears.
To limit personal exposure to smoke, the DES recommends limiting outdoor exertion, keeping windows and doors closed, and changing indoor air filters if they are dirty.
Air quality data is collected from these sites and reported at our monitoring website: AirQuality.ClarkCountyNV.gov.
