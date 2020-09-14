LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A smoke advisory in Clark County has been extended through Thursday.
The Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability announced on Monday morning that the smoke advisory would be extended because of regional wildfire smoke in Southern Nevada.
Smoke from regional wildfires has persisted in the area and in the southwest for several weeks, affecting visibility and aggravating respiratory diseases.
The amount of smoke in the air also contributes to ground-level ozone formation, the department says, and can aggravate bronchitis, asthma and heart disease.
Officials advising staying inside and keeping windows and doors closed while the advisory is in place.
