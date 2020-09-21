LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A smoke advisory for Clark County has been extended to Thursday, September 24, according to the county's Department of Environment and Sustainability.
The advisory is due to ongoing wildfires along the west coast, including Southern Nevada. The county said smoke and other pollutants can aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease.
They said it may be best for children, the elderly and people with certain conditions to stay inside.
Check air quality forecasts, current conditions and the Air Quality Index (AQI) for Clark County at AIRNow’s website.
