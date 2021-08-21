UPDATE (AUG. 21) -- Clark County’s Department of Environment and Sustainability canceled its air quality smoke advisory on Saturday afternoon.
"Originally scheduled to expire after the weekend, forecasters with the department’s Division of Air Quality said shifting weather patterns led to the cancelation," the department said in a statement.
ORIGINAL REPORT (AUG. 19) -- Clark County officials have extended a smoke advisory in the Las Vegas Valley through Sunday.
The Department of Environment and Sustainability extended the advisory through Aug. 22 due to wildfire smoke from California.
"According to officials with DES’s Division of Air Quality, smoke density may vary throughout the weekend with changing wind flow," the county said in a media release.
The smoke may aggravate respiratory diseases such as bronchitis and asthma or heart disease. The county said it make be best for children, the elderly and people with respiratory and heart disease to stay indoors on Thursday.
To avoid exposure, the department recommends limiting outdoor exertion, keeping windows and doors closed and change indoor air filters.
To keep up with air quality updates, click here.
