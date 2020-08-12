LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drug announced that it has recalled cheese dip sold at its stores due to potential Salmonella contamination.
According to a news release, on July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On Aug, 1, according to the release, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product.
As a result, Smith's said it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.
The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020, the company said.
No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.
The company provided the following list of products that were impacted:
Product
UPC
MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP
207083-00000
MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP
207181-00000
MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
207182-00000
MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
207185-00000
JARLSBERG DIP
207201-00000
JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD
216407-20000
PIMENTO CHEESE DIP
226481-60000
DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP
236293-70000
DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP
236294-70000
DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP
236295-70000
DELI JARLSBERG DIP
237462-40000
JARLSBERG DIP
247199-00000
DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP
286292-70000
DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP
286462-20000
DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD
295095-50000
DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD
295408-50000
DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD
295409-50000
The company said it has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.
Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.
