Smith's exterior

(Eric Green/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drug announced that it has recalled cheese dip sold at its stores due to potential Salmonella contamination.

According to a news release, on July 31, the company was notified by supplier Onions 52 that it had received red, yellow, and white onions from Thomson International, Inc., which had been implicated in the salmonella-related outbreak. On Aug, 1, according to the release, bulk onions sourced from Thomson International, Inc. were removed from sale in stores that had been identified as receiving the affected product.

As a result, Smith's said it was determined that several in-store made cheese dips may have used red onions from the produce department as an ingredient.

The dips, which are in plastic containers, were sold between May 15, 2020 and August 6, 2020, the company said.

No customer illnesses have been confirmed to date.

The company provided the following list of products that were impacted:

Product

UPC

MURRAY’S CHADS SMOKED GOUDA DIP

207083-00000

MURRAY’S JALEPENO JARLSBERG DIP

207181-00000

MURRAY’S BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP

207182-00000

MURRAY’S SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP

207185-00000

JARLSBERG DIP

207201-00000

JARLSBERG CHEESE SPREAD 

216407-20000

PIMENTO CHEESE DIP

226481-60000

DELI JARLSBERG JALAPENO DIP

236293-70000

DELI BACON CHIVE JARLSBERG DIP

236294-70000

DELI SOUTHWESTERN JARLSBERG DIP

236295-70000

DELI JARLSBERG DIP

237462-40000

JARLSBERG DIP

247199-00000

DELI JARLSBERG CHEESE DIP

286292-70000

DELI APPLEWOOD CHEDDAR DIP

286462-20000

DELI BUFFALO BLUE CHEESE SPREAD 

295095-50000

DELI SOUTHWEST CHEESE SPREAD

295408-50000

DELI RANCH CHEESE SPREAD 

295409-50000

The company said it has initiated its customer recall notification system that alerts customers who may have purchased recalled products through register receipt tape messages and phone calls.

Customers who have purchased the product described above should not consume it and should return it to a store for a full refund or replacement. Additional questions can be directed to Kroger Customer Connect at (800) 576-4377.

Copyright 2020 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.