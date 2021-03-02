LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drug announced Tuesday that it is building a Smith’s Marketplace store in Henderson.
According to a news release, the $24 million store will be located at the Cadence Village Center, marking the first Smith’s Marketplace in Henderson.
The 124,000-square-foot multi-department store will offer one-stop shopping with more than 200,000 products including food, apparel, housewares and household decor, hardware, gardening needs and general merchandise, according to a news release.
The company says that features of the new store will include a Murray’s Cheese Shop, Starbucks kiosk, a Pizza Romana Station, freshly made sushi, a floral department, exclusive Raider’s and Knights sport apparel, slot machine stations, wine and beer tasting station and drive through pharmacy.
A new Smith’s fuel station will be added adjacent to the store.
The new location will create 275 new jobs, the release notes. The anticipated completion date is November 2021.
“We are very excited to welcome Smiths Marketplace into our community,” said Debra March, Henderson City Mayor. “We are confident that residents in nearby neighborhoods and in surrounding communities will welcome the expanded shopping opportunities that Smiths and others are bringing to the Cadence community.”
The location will mark the second Smith's Marketplace in Nevada, with the first being in the far northwest Las Vegas Valley.
“Smith’s Marketplace is a much-anticipated addition to Cadence,” said Mark Paris, CEO of The LandWell Company, developer of Cadence. “This is the first grocery store to be built in this area in many years and we’re looking forward to the many services and products the Smith’s Marketplace will provide to the area.”
