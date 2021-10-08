LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food & Drug stores will be hosting a hybrid hiring event next week to fill 492 jobs in Nevada.
It's part of a larger mission to hire 1,700 associates for the chain.
The hiring event is happening from 2 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.
The grocer is looking to fill retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate and pharmacy and healthcare roles.
To preview all available roles and register for the hiring event, visit the Smith’s career site.
