LAS VEGAS -- Smith's stores in Nevada and in six other states will no longer accept Visa credit cards as payment beginning April 3.
Fuel center locations will also be affected.
Parent company Kroger announced the change in a press release Friday morning, claiming excessive fees.
"Visa has been misusing its position and charging retailers excessive fees for a long time," said Kroger's executive vice president and CFO Mike Schlotman in a statement. "At Smith's, Visa's credit card fees are higher than any other credit card brand that we accept. Visa's excessive fees and unfairness cannot continue to go unchecked."
Smith's is the second Kroger brand to stop accepting Visa credit cards at stores. California-based Foods Co. Supermarket made the change in August 2018.
Smith's stores will continue to accept all other forms of payment, including Visa debit cards.
In response to the change, Smith's will offer double rewards points toward fuel purchases through May 21.
Smith's operates 45 Nevada locations.
