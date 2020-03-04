LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food and Drug is limiting purchases of sanitization and cold and flu products, according to an alert on the retailer's app and website.
Purchases of sanitization and cold and flu-related items will be limited to five per order.
"Attention Customers: Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, and Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery," the alert reads.
Retailers across the country have seen an influx of purchases due to fear of the coronavirus.
According to the Associated Press, sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, market research firm Nielsen says.
NEW YORK (AP) — The hand sanitizers on Amazon were overpriced. A Walmart this weekend was co…
Amazon earlier this week said it had pulled more than 1 million products for price gouging or falsely advertising effectiveness against the coronavirus.
A request for comment from Smith's/Kroger has not been returned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.