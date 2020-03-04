LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Smith's Food and Drug is limiting purchases of sanitization and cold and flu products, according to an alert on the retailer's app and website.

Purchases of sanitization and cold and flu-related items will be limited to five per order.

"Attention Customers: Due to high demand and to support all customers, we will be limiting the number of Sanitization, and Cold and Flu related products to 5 each per order. Your order may be modified at time of pickup or delivery," the alert reads.

Retailers across the country have seen an influx of purchases due to fear of the coronavirus.

According to the Associated Press, sales of hand sanitizers in the U.S. were up 73% in the four weeks ending Feb. 22 compared to the same period a year ago, market research firm Nielsen says.

Looking for hand sanitizer? Good luck finding it NEW YORK (AP) — The hand sanitizers on Amazon were overpriced. A Walmart this weekend was co…

Amazon earlier this week said it had pulled more than 1 million products for price gouging or falsely advertising effectiveness against the coronavirus.

A request for comment from Smith's/Kroger has not been returned.