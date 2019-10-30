Almost eight months after declaring that it would no longer accept Visa credit cards at its stores, Smith's Food & Drug has announced it will accept the credit cards again at its stores.
A banner appeared at the top of Smith's website Wednesday morning alerting customers that it will now accept Visa credit cards.
A representative for parent company Kroger also confirmed that Visa credit cards will again be accepted at all of its stores.
“Kroger now accepts Visa credit cards at all our family of stores including Smith’s and Foods Co.” said Aubriana Martindale, Smith’s Food & Drug Corporate Affairs Manager.
The grocer announced earlier this year that it would stop taking Visa credit cards at its stores and fuel pumps starting April 3 due to the fees associated with processing transactions.
"Visa has been misusing its position and charging retailers excessive fees for a long time," Kroger's executive vice president and CFO Mike Schlotman said in a statement in March. "At Smith's, Visa's credit card fees are higher than any other credit card brand that we accept. Visa's excessive fees and unfairness cannot continue to go unchecked."
Smith's will continue to accept other forms of payment including Mastercard, American Express, Discover and all debit and HSA cards.
Smiths, What gives. Oh yeah greed. Bad corporate decision like when Sams Club stopped accepting American Express. That didn't last very long either
