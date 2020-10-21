LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas City Council has approved $1.8 million to assist a local performing arts venue with staying open.
A representative for the Smith Center, known for hosting Broadway and other large-scale productions in Las Vegas, told the city council on Tuesday that because of COVID-19, the venue has been unable to have any shows. And despite cost saving measures including staff taking furloughs and pay cuts, it still has more than $600,000 per month in operating expenses, the representative said.
With no event revenue coming in, the venue requested to borrow $1.8 million in excess car rental tax. The funds are possible under a legal agreement that allows the city to distribute excess car rental tax to construct the performing arts center and fund operations and maintenance.
The city has agreed to distribute $900,000 to the Smith Center at first, and the second $900,000 as needed.
