LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Smith Center for Performing Arts has canceled all Broadway shows that were scheduled for this year.
The Cher Show, Tootsie, Disney’s Frozen, To Kill a Mockingbird and My Fair Lady will not appear at The Smith Center in 2021 as originally planned. The venue notified its Broadway subscribers on Monday that they could retain their tickets and seats for the next Broadway series, or request a refund of the Broadway subscription.
The venue said it is working on rescheduling titles from this season to be included in the next series.
"We continue regular dialogue with our producing partners, and are diligently working to reschedule favorite titles from this season so that we can bring the best of Broadway back to you. Broadway WILL return to The Smith Center," the message said.
