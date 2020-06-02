LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nearing sundown on Tuesday, a small group of Black Lives Matter protesters had gathered near University of Nevada, Las Vegas, marking the sixth night of protests in the valley.
The gathering on June 2 was at Naples and University Center drives, west of Thomas & Mack Center. A heavy police presence is reported in the area.
There is a small Black Lives Matter protest forming near University Center and Naples. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/XYgpaxEq21— Kyla Galer (@kylagaler) June 3, 2020
The protests are in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white officer pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for minutes, even after he stopped moving.
On Monday night, a peaceful march from the Las Vegas Strip to downtown ended with the most violence the valley had seen so far. Around 11:30 p.m., two shootings happened on Las Vegas Boulevard, resulting in the death of one man.
In the other incident, Officer Shay Mikalonis was shot, resulting in his hospitalization on life support.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.