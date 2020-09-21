LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Clark County Fire officials reported a small engine fire on a United Airlines flight landing in Las Vegas late Monday morning.
Multiple units responded to an engine fire on an Airbus A320 caused by a "fuel injector malfunction," according to Clark County Assistant Fire Chief Scott Carnahan. The flight had just landed in Las Vegas and was taxiing toward the terminal at the time of the fire, Carnahan said.
The plane was de-boarded and no injuries were reported. No additional details were provided Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.