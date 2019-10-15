MT. CHARLESTON (FOX5) -- A half-acre fire is fully contained after burning in the Mary Jane Falls area of Mt. Charleston, according to the Dept. of Forestry.
Crews were alerted to smoke in the area around 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The fire had spread to a third of an acre off trail near Mary Jane Falls’ hiking path. Investigators determined the fire was human caused but did not release details.
Fire crews from the U.S. Forest Service, Nevada Department of Forestry and Bureau of Land Management were among several groups called in to help contain the fire.
“Just billowing white smoke right at the beginning,” said Don Zimmerman who saw the fire while hiking. “There’s been some bad fires…It’s dangerous. We got to protect [the mountain].”
Fire crews named the blaze October Fire. It was contained by mid-afternoon. Firefighters attributed their success to the fire’s location. Firefighters used the roads near the trail head to station their engines and hoses, running a direct line of water to the fire.
Wildland crews were warning people that while temperatures are cooling down, the danger is not.
“Everything is still pretty dry. It’s still pretty warm our relative humidity is still kind of low still so any kind of spark could get [a] fire going,” said October Fire Incident Commander, Tolo Martinez. “If we have wind, then we could get something bigger than what we had today.”
