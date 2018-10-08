LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The SLS Las Vegas announced it would undergo more than $100 million in renovations to the casino floor, hotel rooms, entertainment and pool venues.
According to a statement from SLS, planning for the renovations began in April when Alex Merulo, founder of the Merulo Group and owner of the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, bought the property.
“These renovations are just the first step in realizing the exciting vision Mr. Meruelo has planned for the property,” Paul Hobson, general manager of SLS, said. “We look forward to continuing to provide an unparalleled guest experience as we move forward with our enhancements and improved amenities.”
Room upgrades have been underway and renovations to the casino floor began on Monday, the statement said. Renovations to the rest of the resort will include remodels to the World and Grand Tower corridors and redesigning the Story Tower. Certain suites will also be upgraded.
Additional remodels and renovations will be announced in the coming months, according to the company.
