LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hopeful SlotZilla ride operators gathered for a job interview they will never forget.
Applicants were interviewed on the ride deck pad in downtown Las Vegas and were sent flying down seven city blocks at the Fremont Street Experience. At the end of the zipline, applicants found out if they got the job or not.
"This is the first in the world, as far as I know, that you're going to just come over here, get a free ride," said Andrew Simon, the CEO & president of the Fremont Street Experience. "You're 12-stories-high, going 750 feet, 5 city blocks long. All you have to do is interview for a few minutes and you find out what the job is because it's the actual job."
Prospects were latched into the zipline and sent flying above Fremont.
"I mean what's more fun than for a job interview? I mean come on. It's as Vegas as it gets!" Simon said.
Hired flyers also had their names broadcasted on the Viva Vision canopy.
