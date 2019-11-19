LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One lucky slots player left a Las Vegas Strip casino with some extra money in their pocket.
According to International Game Technology, a player at the Mirage hit a jackpot worth $2,218,046 last Friday morning.
Congratulations to the lucky player who recently won a massive $2,218,046 jackpot at @TheMirageLV in Las Vegas, Nevada! #IGTJackpots— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) November 18, 2019
The guest, who remains anonymous, won the jackpot while playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Bells machine, a spokeswoman for IGT said.
