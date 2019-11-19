Gambling Conference

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine is seen at the IGT booth during the Global Gaming Expo, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- One lucky slots player left a Las Vegas Strip casino with some extra money in their pocket.

According to International Game Technology, a player at the Mirage hit a jackpot worth $2,218,046 last Friday morning.

The guest, who remains anonymous, won the jackpot while playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune Triple Red Hot Bells machine, a spokeswoman for IGT said.

