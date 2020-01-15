LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A guest at a Las Vegas Strip casino recently hit a life-changing jackpot while playing slots.
The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, won a jackpot worth $5,482,229.63 at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Excalibur, according to MGM Resorts and International Game Technology (IGT).
Congrats to a lucky slot player who won $5,482,229 on one of our Wheel of Fortune machines! That's what we call Slot Machine Royalty! 👑 🎰— Excalibur Las Vegas (@ExcaliburVegas) January 15, 2020
Please play responsibly. Must be 21. Gambling problem or concern? Call 1.800.522.4700. pic.twitter.com/sWMr3jG5yp
The lucky winner hit the jackpot while playing a $5 denom IGT Wheel of Fortune machine, according to IGT.
No additional information was made available.
