LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A guest at a Las Vegas Strip casino recently hit a life-changing jackpot while playing slots.

The guest, who chose to remain anonymous, won a jackpot worth $5,482,229.63 at 12:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 12 at the Excalibur, according to MGM Resorts and International Game Technology (IGT).

The lucky winner hit the jackpot while playing a $5 denom IGT Wheel of Fortune machine, according to IGT. 

No additional information was made available.

