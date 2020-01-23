LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A slots player capped off the weekend by hitting a nice jackpot at an off-Strip casino.
The lucky winner, who chose to remain anonymous, hit a $464,287 jackpot while playing on a 25-cent Wheel of Fortune machine at the South Point.
A representative for the South Point said the guest hit the jackpot on Sunday, Jan. 19.
Another big win! Congratulations to the lucky Wheel of Fortune slots player who scored a massive $464,287 jackpot at @southpointlv in Las Vegas, NV! #IGTJackpots— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) January 21, 2020
