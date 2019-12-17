Gambling Conference

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine is seen at the IGT booth during the Global Gaming Expo, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A guest at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a life-changing jackpot while playing slots last week.

The guest hit a jackpot worth $1,150,709 while playing a $1 Wheel of Fortune machine at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Dec. 11, a representative for Caesars Entertainment said.

The slots player, who chose to remain anonymous, only played $5 win the jackpot.

