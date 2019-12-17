LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A guest at a Las Vegas Strip casino hit a life-changing jackpot while playing slots last week.
The guest hit a jackpot worth $1,150,709 while playing a $1 Wheel of Fortune machine at Caesars Palace on Wednesday, Dec. 11, a representative for Caesars Entertainment said.
Congratulations to the lucky Wheel of Fortune slots player who scored a massive $1,150,709 jackpot at @CaesarsPalace in Las Vegas, NV!— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) December 17, 2019
The slots player, who chose to remain anonymous, only played $5 win the jackpot.
