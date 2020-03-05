LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lucky slot player hit a large jackpot while playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino Wednesday night.
The slot player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot at about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday worth $1,264,574 at the Venetian, a representative for IGT said in an email.
The player won with a $5 bet while playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Seven machine, IGT said.
Another big win! Congratulations to the lucky Wheel of Fortune slots player who won a massive $1,264,574 jackpot at @VenetianVegas in Las Vegas, Nevada! #IGTJackpots— #IGTJackpots (@IGTJackpots) March 5, 2020
