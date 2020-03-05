Gambling Conference

A Wheel of Fortune slot machine is seen at the IGT booth during the Global Gaming Expo, Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2014, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

 John Locher

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lucky slot player hit a large jackpot while playing at a Las Vegas Strip casino Wednesday night.

The slot player, who chose to remain anonymous, hit the jackpot at about 8:05 p.m. Wednesday worth $1,264,574 at the Venetian, a representative for IGT said in an email. 

The player won with a $5 bet while playing IGT's Wheel of Fortune Wild Red Seven machine, IGT said. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.