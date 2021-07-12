LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Tens of thousands of people went to the Las Vegas Strip this weekend for two coinciding events, UFC 264 at T-Mobile Arena and Garth Brooks at Allegiant Stadium.
But transportation to and from these venues proved to be a big headache for a lot of people as demand for rides has been outweighing supply.
With the return of surge pricing in Nevada, getting behind the wheel means big profit for rideshare drivers, but in many cases the customer is paying a high price.
An Uber XL driver, who asked to only be identified by his Twitter handle "Uber Man Dan" shared a screenshot of one of his rides this past weekend, which showed that one customer paid nearly $200 one direction for a 20 minute ride from Lake Las Vegas to Mandalay Bay.
He said that several people going to and from this weekends' big events were so desperate for a ride that they were trying to tempt him to perform under-the-table rides with big sums of cash.
"You've got a lot of people running up to your car, asking if you're available, literally waving money in their hand, asking like ridiculous amounts, like $100, just to take them from the Strip down to the stadium," he said.
It's even making people who wouldn't normally take limousines or party buses turn to them as a resource.
"We literally got a limo to Allegiant bc (sic) it was cheaper than parking and cheaper than Uber with the surges," wrote Twitter user Laura Meyne in a post on Saturday.
A representative of a local party bus company said they are benefiting.
"On the weekends, it's really busy, like swamped. I could have a million buses right now and sell them all out," said Alan Goldstein, owner of Elite Transportation.
He said he's been seeing high demand for his buses every weekend in Las Vegas, specifically in the last three months.
"We are busy, there's no doubt. On the weekends everybody comes to have fun, let loose, we got a lot of more venues for weddings," Goldstein said.
He advised visitors to book their transportation at the time of their flight and hotel. He also advised locals to plan ahead.
"The ones that plan it are the ones that are getting the vehicles, and the ones that are not planning it, we have a waiting list and so we're getting them on a waiting list," he said.
Pre-pandemic, he said there were a lot more vehicles because of more businesses being open, but that changed in March 2020. He estimated that at least 40% of limousine and party bus companies did not survive the pandemic in Las Vegas.
"After the pandemic, after it happened in 2020, there's a lot of companies that are not in business anymore, and that's why we're having, I guess what you would call a shortage," said Goldstein.
Goldstein said he is hoping when federal unemployment benefits expire, he'll see more interest from prospective chauffeurs so he can expand his fleet.
An Uber spokesperson said they are working on enticing more drivers. They announced a $250 million driver stimulus to boost already high earnings for drivers. "Expect more drivers to hit the road, rider prices will go down."
