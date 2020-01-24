LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas eatery SkinnyFATS is gearing up for its fourth annual beer festival.
The annual Beer Zombies Festival, described by organizers as Nevada's largest independent craft beer event, is returning with an extensive assortment of both locally brewed and domestic craft brews from around the country.
Held on Saturday, Feb. 29 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., the event will feature over 100 breweries, including The Answer, Other Half, Nightmare Brewing, Great Notion and more of the nation's best craft beer brands, according to a news release.
The beer festival is being held at SkinnyFATS, 6261 Dean Martin Drive.
"Hopheads and brew beginners are invited to whet their whistles with a specially curated bottomless selection of local fan favorites and never-before-poured craft brews from around the country," the release said.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: https://bit.ly/384A1Pw
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.