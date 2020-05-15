LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- The summer heat has brought some unwelcome guests into valley homes. Residents have reported several snake sightings over last few weeks.
Antonio Huerta and his wife live on the East side of the valley and have spotted at least five snakes in and around their home in the last week.
In a most recent sighting, Huerta's wife yelled a terrifying scream when a small snake slithered in front of her near the couple's sliding glass door.
Huerta didn't know if the snakes he was seeing were venomous, so he researched based on the the snake's color. His researched concluded that the snakes were harmless, but for reassurance he called a pest control company.
Red Rock Pest Control paid Antonio a visit. The company specializes in snakes and other critters such as; scorpions,opossums, insects, and rodents. The company says its not uncommon to see snakes this time of year, but residents who live on the edge of town can expect to see more.
Homeowners around the valley can take preventative measures to snake guard around their house. One of those tips is to chicken wire along you're properties fence line.
Huerta is grateful that these unwelcome guests, who have become a common occurrence isn't poisonous. He says they have invaded his family's space long enough.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.