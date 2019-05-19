LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Fire officials with the Clark County Fire Department said six people, including two children, were displaced after a house fire Saturday night in the east valley.
Firefighters from CCFD and Las Vegas Fire and Rescue were called to the 3000 block of Greenbriar Drive, near South Sandhill and East Desert Inn roads, just before midnight, fire officials said.
CCFD sent five engines, a truck, a rescue, two battalion chiefs and one support vehicle to the scene. According to officials, they received reports of a "high" level structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, they saw flames coming from a single-story home.
Crews managed to put out the fire by 12:16 a.m. on Sunday, CCFD said. The American Red Cross was called to assist four adults and two children who were displaced by the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation. Damage costs have not been estimated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.