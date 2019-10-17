LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Looking for a new spot to take your significant other for date night? Several Las Vegas restaurants have ranked among the best restaurants in America for a date night.
To help people find the perfect date spot, OpenTable for the first time has completed a list of the 50 best restaurants for a date in America.
From classic Vegas to restaurants with a view, six Las Vegas restaurants made the cut.
Nevada tied with Illinois and Texas for the states with the most restaurants featured.
The restaurants in Las Vegas that made the list include:
- Eiffel Tower Restaurant at the Paris
- Giada's at the Cromwell
- Golden Steer Steakhouse
- Gordon Ramsay Steak at the Paris
- Gordon Ramsay Hell's Kitchen at Caesars Palace
- Top of the World Restaurant at The STRAT
According to OpenTable, the list is generated solely from diner reviews collected between Sept. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019. All restaurants with a minimum "overall" rating and number of qualifying reviews were included for consideration. Qualifying restaurants were then scored and sorted according to the sum of tags spanning "GoodForDates" or "Good for a Date" as a percentage of total reviews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.