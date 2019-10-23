BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Six horses were euthanized in Boulder City after being infected with Equine Herpes Virus Type 1.
“It affected their motor skills and their hind legs. They had to lay down and then they couldn’t get back up again,” said Scott Pastore, president of the Boulder City Horseman’s Association.
The Nevada Department of Agriculture says there is no public health risk but did place a mandatory quarantine on the facility. For at least the next 28 days, no horses are allowed in or out.
“It goes from horse to horse on direct contact. Any of the equipment that people use anything that can go directly from one horse to another horse. Even the hands of the handlers,” said Dr. Richard Simmonds, interim state veterinarian for the Nevada Department of Agriculture.
Horse owners are urged to practice biosecurity, which means doing everything possible to reduce chances of an infectious disease being transferred by people, animals, equipment or vehicles. Although humans cannot catch EHV-1, they can carry it and pass it on to other animals. EHV-1 and other diseases can be easily transferred on boots, coats, gloves and equipment.
“All it takes is me shaking your hand and then you go on a trip out of town for one or two days and then touch a horse out in California or Utah, and then that horse becomes infected,” said Pastore.
The quarantine comes during the same week as the Indian National Rodeo Finals.
Pastore said no horses competing in the competition are staying at the facility and therefor should have no effect on the competition.
Owners who keep their horses at the Boulder City Horseman’s Association are urged to do the following:
Never share equipment between horses, and always wear clean clothes when going from ill horses to others.
Always start chores at healthy horses, and end with sick or recovering (within 30 days) horses.
Avoid common areas such as hitching rails, wash racks, etc. during an outbreak.
The average incubation period for EHV-1 is four to seven days, but some may take up to 14 days. Eight to 12 days after the infection first appears, neurological disease may occur.
