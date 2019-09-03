LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The festival grounds where the deadly 1 October shootings occurred will become an interim parking lot, according to MGM Resorts.
In a statement released Tuesday, the company said the lot across from Mandalay Bay will serve as a parking area during games and concerts held at Allegiant Stadium, home of the Raiders.
MGM ultimately hopes the site will house a community space for healing and athletics.
"Over the coming weeks and months, there will be construction activity near the property to ensure the safety of pedestrians crossing the street toward the stadium," the release read. "We will share plans for the community and athletic center as they advance. We will also support the future community effort around a permanent, public memorial when that process begins."
On Oct. 1, 2017, fifty-eight people were killed by a lone gunman at the Route 91 music festival.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.