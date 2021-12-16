LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a flurry of snow and ice on the roads brought on by a winter storm, the state of Nevada has announced operational delays for government offices, particularly in northern Nevada.
Due to a forecast freeze, multiple state offices will delay opening Thursday by two hours, as ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Nevada State Police and the Department of Transportation have reported hazardous road conditions in Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County.
"State government offices in these areas (are) to open at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, December 16, 2021," the governor's office said.
Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and adjust accordingly.
The closure excludes essential public safety operations.
Due to forecast flash freezing this morning, the @nevadadot and @NV_StatePolice are reporting dangerous road conditions in the Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County areas. All state government offices will be on a two-hour delay.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 16, 2021
