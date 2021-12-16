Nevada Eviction Moratorium - SISOLAK IN MASK

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak speaks during a news conference on the state's COVID-19 response where he announced a 45-day extension on the state's residential eviction moratorium Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Las Vegas.

 (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following a flurry of snow and ice on the roads brought on by a winter storm, the state of Nevada has announced operational delays for government offices, particularly in northern Nevada.

Due to a forecast freeze, multiple state offices will delay opening Thursday by two hours, as ordered by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Nevada State Police and the Department of Transportation have reported hazardous road conditions in Carson City, Washoe County and Douglas County.

"State government offices in these areas (are) to open at 10 a.m. today, Thursday, December 16, 2021," the governor's office said.

Officials will continue to monitor weather conditions and adjust accordingly.

The closure excludes essential public safety operations.

(1) comment

jeezlouise
jeezlouise

Surprised he didn't shut down government and call the storm racist. He's a Marxist lunatic.

