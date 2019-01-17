CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he's not proposing any new taxes but he does want to create more state government.
The Democrat said in his State of the State speech that he wants to establish a number of new offices to help implement his priorities. They include an Office of Small Business Advocate under the lieutenant governor and a Patient Protection Commission to provide a comprehensive approach to health care to help protect Nevadans from such things as prescription drug price-gauging.
Sisolak also wants to establish a Cannabis Compliance Board modeled after Nevada's state Gaming Commission to ensure transparent regulation of legal marijuana sales in Nevada. And he proposes creating the Governor's Office for New Americans to make sure immigrants feel welcome in Nevada and help them navigate a wide variety of government programs.
He said he wants to spend a portion of a 10 percent marijuana tax on school safety.
He said he also wants to combat gun violence by finding a way to implement a new gun background check law that has been tied up in legal challenges.
Sisolak also pledged to outlaw bump stock devices like the one the killer used on the Las Vegas Strip massacre on Oct. 1 2017.
He also wants to ensure that people who are subject to restraining orders cannot buy a firearm.
Sisolak is proposing a teacher pay raise and additional money to help teachers pay for school supplies. He also said he wants to give teachers between $100 and $180 to buy classroom materials.
He's also proposing to build an education building at Nevada State College and a new health and sciences building at the College of Southern Nevada.
Sisolak also wants to boost funding for career and technical education programs to allow 2,000 more students to pursue an apprenticeship or job training.
He said he also wants to find a way to ensure that men and women are paid equally for equal work and Nevada workers have access to some kind of paid leave.
Sisolak also call for a round of applause to all the women who made history in Nevada's capital. He called Nevada's female-majority Legislature a milestone "that's been generations in the making."
Sisolak also acknowledged Nevada's growing economy and says he wants to ensure that families who haven't felt the economic recovery and are still working to make ends meet share in the state's prosperity.
