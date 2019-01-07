CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) -- Nevada's new Gov. Steve Sisolak was sworn in Monday morning.
Sisolak took the oath of office on the steps of the Nevada State Capitol in Carson City.
Sisolak became emotional several times in his first official speech in office.
The Las Vegas Democrat's voice cracked and he appeared to fight back tears on multiple occasions during his inaugural address.
The first was when he told his daughters Ashley and Carley what a privilege it was to be their father.
He also had to compose himself when he recounted the mass killings on the Las Vegas Strip and the incredible outpouring of support from so many that followed the Oct. 1, 2017 shooting at a country music festival.
Other emotional moments included his memories on the campaign trail of a teacher buying breakfast bars so her students wouldn't go hungry and an elderly couple who split their medication in half because they can't afford two full prescriptions.
He told reporters afterward it was an emotional time. He said, "I tend to wear my emotions on my sleeve."
Sisolak defeated Republican Attorney General Adam Laxalt, the grandson of former Gov. Paul Laxalt, in November. He became the state's first Democratic governor in about two decades and the state's 30th governor.
Sisolak has spent a decade on the Clark County Commission, which oversees the Las Vegas Strip and surrounding communities.
The new governor and first lady Kathy Sisolak also held a public reception Monday afternoon at the Nevada State Library and Archives and scheduled a private dinner with elected officials, former governors and other guests at the governor's mansion Monday night.
