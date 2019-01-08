LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Newly-elected Gov. Steve Sisolak appointed his replacement for the Clark County Commission Tuesday.
Michael Naft will fill the vacancy left by Sisolak, according to Clark County. Naft released a statement Tuesday.
I am honored that Governor Sisolak has appointed me to serve as the County Commissioner for District A." “I look forward to continuing the results-driven leadership that he provided during his remarkable 10 years as County Commissioner. I am extremely grateful to Congresswoman Dina Titus for the many opportunities she has given me to work for the residents of Nevada’s First Congressional District. She has instilled in me a passion for civic duty. I look forward to delivering the same high level of constituent service that I have offered throughout my career, alongside my new colleagues on the Clark County Commission.
Naft was scheduled to be sworn in at a County Commission zoning meeting Wednesday morning.
(1) comment
Awesome more Sisolak BS , when are the people of Vegas going to learn he is a criminal
