LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak on Thursday morning announced the appointment of Lisa Cano Burkhead as the state's new lieutenant governor.
Burkhead fills the position left vacant by former Lt. Governor Kate Marshall who left Nevada to pursue a job within the White House.
Sisolak said his team "looked outside of the box" to find a new leader. And they found a bilingual Las Vegas native with a background in education.
In the past six years, Burkhead has served as the Principal of Foothill High School. In 2008, she was awarded the Nevada Association of Student Councils Administrator of the Year and in 2016, the Public Education Foundation's Best in Class Award.
She said during her 25 years in education, it must be a priority to secure raises for teachers and pay for supplies for students.
"There is certainly a lot of work ahead of me," Burkhead said. "After experiencing a once-in-a-lifetime pandemic, I am dedicated to working endlessly to make our economy stronger and getting our schools and families back on track."
Good morning, today I am thrilled to be joined by Lisa Cano Burkhead and her family as I announce and introduce her as Nevada’s Lt. Governor. pic.twitter.com/KpnlVA2WBb— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) December 16, 2021
