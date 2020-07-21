LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A car fire broke out in Harrah's parking garage on Tuesday afternoon, according to the Clark County Fire Department.
The fire was confined to one vehicle. 2 engine companies and 16 personnel responded. Clark County Fire Department is reporting no known injuries at this time.
One guest of the casino, who asked to remain anonymous, reports hearing a noise that "sounded like a bomb going off." She provided photos from her hotel room.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
