LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A single-vehicle crash on southbound U.S. 95 near Jones Boulevard left one person dead and the other in critical condition on Saturday night, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
According to NHP spokesperson trooper Travis Smaka, NHP responded to the scene at 11 p.m. The driver of a 2006 Honda sedan somehow lost control of the vehicle, causing it to overturn and enter the right shoulder.
The Honda struck a barrier wall, a light pole and a merge sign, Smaka said. The driver and the passenger were transported to University Medical Center Trauma with life-threatening injuries.
The driver was later pronounced dead at UMC and the passenger was still listed as critical as of Sunday morning, according to Smaka.
Speed was considered to be a factor in the collision.
Smaka said traffic was not impacted while NHP investigated.
Check back for updates.
