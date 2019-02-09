NHP GENERIC

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a person was in critical condition Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Lake Mead Boulevard.

NHP Tweeted out the accident at 7:38 a.m. The southbound off-ramp for Lake Mead on U.S. 95 was closed for a couple hours while troopers investigated.

Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes.

Roads had reopened just before 9:45 a.m., NHP said on Twitter.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved 

Tags

Content Producer

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.