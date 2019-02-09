LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a person was in critical condition Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 95, near Lake Mead Boulevard.
NHP Tweeted out the accident at 7:38 a.m. The southbound off-ramp for Lake Mead on U.S. 95 was closed for a couple hours while troopers investigated.
Motorists were encouraged to use alternate routes.
#trafficalert US95/Lake Mead southbound off ramp is closed due to a single vehicle critical injury crash. Use alternate routes and avoid the area. #buckleup #drivesober #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) February 9, 2019
Roads had reopened just before 9:45 a.m., NHP said on Twitter.
No other details were immediately available.
Check back for updates.
