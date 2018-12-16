LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said a single-vehicle crash in the west valley left one person dead early Sunday morning.
According to Metro, the crash happened at 4:13 a.m. on the 2200 block of South Jones Boulevard, near West Sahara Boulevard.
The driver was ejected from their vehicle and was pronounced dead by first responders, police said. Speed appeared to be a factor in the collision.
Traffic was shut down on Jones between Sahara and West Oakey Avenue while police investigated the crash.
No other details were immediately available.
