LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sin City Witches is planning a Summer Solstice social for local pagans and practicers of witchcraft.
The solstice will take place on June 20, the day with the most hours of sunlight in the year and an important pagan holiday. To celebrate the day, Sin City Witches, a local group with a Facebook following of 3,800, will hold a 21+ social gathering at Artifice bar downtown starting at 6 p.m.
It will be the group's first public event since 2019 after pandemic shutdowns, said founder Marissa DiAradia. She said she started the group to include different sects of paganism and witchcraft, and to connect with people with similar interests.
"It's hard to meet people in Las Vegas with it being such a transient city," DiAradia said, adding that the group is LGBTQ-friendly.
The event is free for ages 21 and older on June 20 at Artifice (1025 S. First St.).
More information about Sin City Witches is available at www.sincitywitches.com and www.facebook.com/sincitywitches.
