LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Silverton Casino Hotel has announced it will again host the annual One Drunk Puppy wine testing event on Friday, Nov. 12.
One Drunk Puppy was held virtually last year, but is back in person in 2021. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy complimentary appetizers, live entertainment, a silent auction and a selection of wines from Southern Glazer’s Wine and Spirits.
Some of the silent auction items include a Brooklyn Bowl and Distill bundle along with two tickets to a show of your choice and a Tito’s Handmade Vodka basket.
A portion of the proceeds from the event benefits The Animal Foundation.
“This is one of our most anticipated events and we are eager to welcome guests to Silverton for a great cause. We hope to make a difference this year and raise a nice chunk of money for The Animal Foundation, one glass of wine at a time,” said Rob Kunkle, president of Silverton.
The Animal Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of pets in the Las Vegas Valley.
Tickets are $45 presale and $55 at the door (if available). Guests must be 21 or older to attend. For more information, click here.
