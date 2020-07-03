LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Silverton Casino Hotel tweeted on Friday that it is stopping its interactive mermaid swims and stingray feeding shows until further notice.
"Unfortunately, our signs for staying 'two mermaid tails apart,' was not effective enough," the Tweet said.
We have had to stop the mermaid swims and stingray feeding interactive shows until further notice. Unfortunately, our signs for staying “two mermaid tails apart” was not effective enough. Please remember social distancing practices and #WearAMask 😷— Silverton Casino (@SilvertonCasino) July 3, 2020
The Silverton's 117,000-gallon aquarium contains thousands of tropical fish and has been an attraction for locals and tourists.
(1) comment
There's a reason no one is taking your stupid signs seriously, Silverton.
Outside of the news, in the real world, people can see how silly this whole Control-a-Virus is.
We were sold the while social scary thing back in March as a temporary way to FLATTEN THE CURVE!
It was expected that we would all be exposed at some point. They just didn't want us to all get it at the same time and overwhelm the hospitals.
Well, the curve was flattened months ago. Our hospitals never even got to capacity- much less overwhelmed.
Even IF cases go up, deaths are NOT. That's observable science that Nature and the Human Immune System are working.
Heck even when AIDS burst on the scene in the 80's, the world didn't shut down. We didn't wear masks.
And that DISABLES the immune system. It's not just a bug with a less than 1% mortality rate.
Sisolak is the king of melodrama.
He probably says :RESPECT MY AUTHORITAY in his sleep. Why does he insist of Kalifornia-ing our Nevada?
