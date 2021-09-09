LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas volunteer group is helping veterans and first responders cope with mental health and mobility issues one dog at a time.
Silver State Service Dogs (SSSD) founder Diane Villa started breeding dogs about 20 years ago, but in 2017, she started training them, after her son returned from Iraq with critical injuries.
"I thought, you know, I just have to take what I know about Labradors and maybe do something to help these people because I was fortunate I got my son back, and everybody doesn’t," Villa said.
Villa and her team volunteer their time to raise and train young puppies, before matching them with veterans and first responders suffering from mental health and mobility issues.
"We do not charge our veterans. They’ve paid enough," Villa said.
SSSD begins training puppies at three months old.
"Puppies are socialized, they learn some basic skills, they learn manners, then we socialize – getting out in the world," SSSD puppy raiser, Lori Cirella said.
The service animals are trained to turn on and off lights, and pick up anything their companion may need. The animals are then matched with a veteran or first responder, at no cost.
Las Vegas native Gerry Propst experiences PTSD and mobility issues brought on by the Iraq war.
"Over the years, since I’ve come back from Iraq, I’ve had problem with PTSD issues, nightmares, and some mobility issues due to multiple joint replacements," Propst said.
After just six months with his service dog, CJ, Propst's life has taken a positive turn.
"He has made my nightmares almost nonexistent. They’re very rare and when they happen they’re very minor because he wakes me up right away," Propst said.
CJ can also step into action before Propst has an anxiety attack.
"They can smell the cortisol rising and their hormones that are involved in that type of anxiety, and they can intervene early," Villa said.
Villa specifically trains Labradors because of their sense of smell, and their quick ability to pick up on other cues.
"Common ones would be ringing their hands, or being restless, or rocking," Villa said.
Silver State Service Dogs is taking applications for veterans in need of a service dog.
They’re also in need of puppy raisers and sitters.
For more information click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.