LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities are looking for two missing men early Monday morning.
Silver Alerts were issued for the two men, according to Red Rock Search and Rescue.
David Clyde, 63, was last seen near Lake Mead and Pecos in North Las Vegas. Clyde is 5'6", weighing 200 lbs. and was last seen wearing khaki pants and a tan short-sleeved, button-up shirt. Clyde has brown eyes and wears glasses.
Oscar G. Perez, 85, was described as 5'8", weighing 170 lbs. According to Red Rock Search and Rescue, Perez suffers dementia and was drives a green 1997 Ford truck with license plate 458SFS.
Anyone with information on either man is urged to contact police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.