LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Less people called the Clark County child abuse and neglect hotline in the month of March than average.
"Nationally, obviously we're going through a public health pandemic, but in child welfare we're really calling this a silent pandemic," said Clark County Human Services Administrator Tim Burch.
There's no school, no sports, no extracurricular activities. It means almost all of the adults kids interact with during quarantine are their parents or caregivers.
"The people who most often report child abuse and neglect are licensed child care providers, school teachers, parks and recreations, class teachers, those types of things. Well those encounters aren’t happening with children now, they're behind closed doors," said Birch.
Birch said there's a drop in reporting across the country and Las Vegas is no different. For most of March, it was business as usual. Gov. Steve Sisolak shut down the state on March 17. Even with just two weeks of no school, it made an impact.
Last month, 2,199 people called the Clark County Child Abuse and Neglect Community Hotline. The monthly average is 2,450. Child Protective Services opened 918 cases. The monthly average is 1,027.
Burch said staff is working like normal and ready to take more calls and cases.
"They’re here receiving the calls, they’re screening folks in, they’re going and knocking on doors, they’re doing investigations and we are still doing the proper level of removal and interaction with the court system to make sure sure children stay safe," he said.
Fewer calls isn’t all bad. Birch said dispatchers are able to stay on calls longer and have fewer dropped calls.
Clark County School District children won’t step foot in a classroom until at least August.
"It’s not always a teacher seeing a bruise, it’s usually a teacher noticing a change in behavior," said Birch.
While families are still stuck at home, Birch encourages the community to look for signs of abuse in your neighborhood.
"Children who use to wave now withdraw, little things like that just take note and again make a report," he said.
Burch said he expects to see an even bigger drop in reports for the month of April, although the data is not complete yet.
"We’ll do everything we can to keep the child safe in the home but we have to know that somethings happening," said Burch.
Birch said human services made some changes to help foster children too, like moving all foster parent training online.
"We actually had our first zoom orientation last night we had over 50 people," said Birch.
At any point in time in Las Vegas there are about 3,000 foster kids. He said it's too early to tell how the pandemic is impacting those kids.
"The process by the way that we do investigations, removals, reunification, visitation, it’s a long process and it can take a year to two years for a family to get through that whole process. So this six weeks or so that we’re into this, it hasn’t been long enough to really see a measurable impact but we know the impact is there," said Birch.
The Clark County Child Abuse and Neglect Hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week at (702) 399-0081 for urgent or emergency situations. If you have an emergency please call 911.
For a list of resources, click here.
